Business by Black Enterprise Carnegie Hall Set To Host ‘Power Network Summit’ Where Hip-Hop Meets High Finance The historic event bridges hip-hop culture, artificial intelligence, and blockchain technology







On Friday, June 19, 2026, Carnegie Hall will host its fourth annual Power Network summit as part of the United in Sound: America at 250 festival. Hosted by radio legend Ed Lover, the historic event bridges hip-hop culture, artificial intelligence, and blockchain technology to deliver a blueprint for minority wealth creation.

The Lineup: Golden Era Meets Big Band Jazz

The evening features legendary New York MCs backed by the expansive, live orchestration of a jazz big band. Headliners Ghostface Killah of the Wu-Tang Clan and Big Daddy Kane will share the stage with Igmar Thomas’ Revive Big Band, alongside featured performances by DOE and sets by DJ Jon Quick.

The Strategy: Tech, Capital, and Financial Freedom

Beyond the music, the Power Network Summit features heavy-hitting panels focused on economic sovereignty and future-tech.

In a segment curated by ESSENCE Communications, a high-level retail and tech panel brings together Beatrice Dixon of The Honey Pot Company, Arian Simone of Fearless Fund, and Kay Malcolm of Oracle, with Sundial Media CEO Kirk McDonald moderating.

The digital frontier takes center stage during tech masterclasses featuring AI automation strategies with Alicia Lyttle, known as the “Queen of AI,” alongside blockchain-driven economics with Derek Ferguson, who will present the Vibranium Network as the world’s first socio-economic network built on the blockchain.

The economic track culminates in a frank, wealth-building conversation between John Hope Bryant of Operation HOPE, Racquel Oden of HSBC, and Rashad Bilal and Troy Millings, the financial media visionaries behind Earn Your Leisure.

Opening remarks for the evening will be delivered by national civic leaders, including Rev. Al Sharpton, Shavon Arline-Bradley, and Melanie L. Campbell.

Carnegie Hall doors open at 7:00 PM. To ensure a prompt start to the live schedule, all guests must be seated by 8:00 PM. Admission passes start at $29, which includes a $24 base ticket and a $5 facility fee, with specialized group rates available for blocks of 10 or more tickets.

Watch Derek Ferguson explain the Vibranium Network and its mission to bridge technology with community wealth-building.

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