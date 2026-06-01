Entrepreneurship by Sidnee Michelle Douyon RICE Brings Business Leaders, Creatives, Entrepreneurs Together For ‘Expression In Every Color’ Event The program, called “Expression In Every Color,” is part of RICE’s monthly First Friday Workshop Series.







The Russell Innovation Center for Entrepreneurs (RICE) will bring together business leaders, creatives, and community advocates on June 5 for a full-day event aimed at helping entrepreneurs strengthen their brands, grow their networks, and explore how authentic self-expression plays a role in business development.

The program, called “Expression In Every Color,” is part of RICE’s monthly First Friday Workshop Series. It will run from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the organization’s headquarters in Atlanta. Organizers say the event will focus on the links between creativity, culture, entrepreneurship, and leadership while offering practical tools for business growth.

According to RICE, the workshop series supports over 300 entrepreneurs every month and connects founders with corporate leaders, industry experts, and community partners. The June event will include educational sessions on marketing, finance, legal strategy, operations, human resources, and business development.

A key part of the event will be the “Expression In Every Color” keynote panel. This panel will cover topics like inclusive leadership, creative ownership, entrepreneurship, and building authentic careers. The scheduled panelists include Justin Carter, Shanti Das, Sade Ayodele, Matt Westmoreland, and entertainment attorney Vince Phillips.

In addition to panel discussions, attendees will find workshops on brand storytelling, AI tools for entrepreneurs, workplace culture, revenue generation strategies, legal protections for businesses, and financial literacy. Organizers also plan to host networking opportunities, a pitch competition, and resource exhibits to connect founders with potential partners and support organizations.

RICE, founded in honor of Atlanta business leader Herman J. Russell, describes itself as an organization focused on economic mobility. It aims to help entrepreneurs build sustainable businesses, create jobs, and generate wealth in their communities. The center states its mission is to support innovation and long-term success, especially among underrepresented founders.

You can currently register for the June 5 event through the organization’s website.

RELATED CONTENT: RICE Welcomes Businesses To First Fridays Workshop …