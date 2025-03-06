News by Kandiss Edwards Robert Clark, Mississippi’s First-Ever Black Post-Civil Rights Legislator, Dead At 96 Robert Clark was the highest ranking Black man in Mississippi government.







Robert G. Clark, Mississippi’s first Black House representative elected after the Civil Rights Movement, died on March 4 at the age of 96, The Associated Press reported.

His son, Rep. Bryant Clark, said he passed away peacefully of natural causes.

Elected in 1967, Clark faced intense racism and social turmoil as he took his seat in the Mississippi Legislature. A former educator, he earned a master’s degree in education. After attending college in Michigan, he returned home, assessed the needs of Mississippi residents, and resolved to take action.

Over his career, Clark was named speaker pro tempore of the Mississippi House in 1992 and served a decade on the House Education Committee.

In an interview with Mississippi Public Broadcasting, Clark reflected on his mission to improve the lives of all Mississippians, regardless of political ideology.

“Rather than going to the legislature working against somebody, go to the legislature working for Mississippi,” he said. “I spent 36 years in the legislature, and my main interest was looking out for Mississippi. Whatever the weakness of Mississippi was, I looked at it and tried to strengthen it. I didn’t look at whether they were independent, Democrat, or Republican—I just looked at the need.”

Clark first ran for office as an independent, unaffiliated with any political party. He recalled being dismissed and ignored by fellow lawmakers.

“They wouldn’t sit with me,” he said.

On the day of his passing, legislators honored Clark with a moment of silence in the same halls where he once endured isolation as a Black man in government. Clark’s presence in the Mississippi Legislature was historic as a direct descendant of enslaved people.

“He was a trailblazer and an icon for sure,” House Speaker Jason White said. “He was always mighty good to me when I was elected to office.”

Former colleague and current Vicksburg Mayor George Flaggs also spoke highly of Clark’s legacy.

“My prayers go out to Robert Clark and his family,” Flaggs said. “The honorable Robert Clark has broken so many barriers. I always will remember him as a gentleman who persevered. I learned so much from him. He was a giant of a man.”

