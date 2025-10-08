Cash Money Records Verzuz No Limit Records Battle Set For Oct. 25 in Vegas

Two legendary independent hip-hop labels based in New Orleans, Cash Money Records and No Limit Records, will face off in the Verzuz Battle arena.

This battle marks the return of the Verzuz series, which pits recording artists against each other for bragging rights, and was started by music producers Swizz Beatz and Timbaland

The highly matchup will take place Oct. 25 in Las Vegas at ComplexCon.

No details have been released regarding who will participate, but the rich rosters of both labels promises to yield a star-studded line-up.

Cash Money Records has featured artists like Birdman, Lil Wayne, Juvenile, Turk, and Mannie Fresh. Drake, Nicki Minaj, DJ Khaled, and Busta Rhymes were also on the roster at one time.

The No Limit Records roster has included Master P, Silkk the Shocker, Mia X, Mystikal, Snoop Dogg, and Choppa.

The battle is scheduled to start at 8 p.m. and is expected to last until 10 p.m Anyone interested in attending can visit www.complexcon.com for more information.

For those unable to attend in person, the battle will be streamed live on social media via Instagram Live (@verzuztv), YouTube (Verzuz Official Channel), as well as the Triller App and website.

ComplexCon will take place Saturday, Oct. 25, and Sunday, Oct. 26, at the Las Vegas Convention Center.

