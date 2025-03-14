After CNN Is Accused Of Altering Diddy Assault Video, Cassie’s Attorney Responds

After the attorneys for Sean “Diddy” Combs accused CNN of altering the video showing the entertainment mogul assaulting Cassie in 2016, the singer’s lawyer blasted her former boyfriend and stated that “Combs will be held accountable for his depravity.”

According to Variety, the legal team for Diddy is accusing the news network of editing the video showing Diddy assaulting Cassie at the InterContinental Hotel that was broadcasted on CNN in May 2024, after several accusations were leveled against the “Bad Boy Records” founder. His attorneys claim that CNN obtained the footage and used free editing software to alter the video.

In the court filing, they say it was the only known copy of the video and that the network destroyed the original footage “even though it knew about and repeatedly reported about the federal investigation.”

Although Diddy recorded a video and posted it on his social media account after the airing of the video, he apologized for his action, stating he was in a “dark place.” His attorneys are now saying that the clip shown on CNN was “substantially altered in significant respects.” They claim the network covered the time stamp, changed the video sequence, and sped the video up to make it seem like the troubling attack happened faster than it did.

CNN released a statement denying the accusations from the legal team.

“CNN never altered the video and did not destroy the original copy of the footage, which was retained by the source. CNN aired the story about the video several months before Combs was arrested.”

Daily Mail reported that Cassie’s attorney blasted Diddy’s legal team, stating they are making a “disingenuous argument” to try to prevent the video from being shown at his upcoming trial.

“It’s not surprising Diddy would make a disingenuous argument to exclude the disturbing video from being shown to the jury in the upcoming trial.”

“I am confident that the video fairly and accurately represents what happened, will be admitted into evidence, and that Combs will be held accountable for his depravity.”