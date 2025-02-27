News by Kandiss Edwards Former Bad Boy Co-Founder Sues Diddy’s Mom, Claiming He Was Forced To Give Up His Share Of Label Janice Smalls Combs is accused of directing Diddy in assault and coercion scheme.







Janice Smalls Combs, mother of Sean “Diddy” Combs, is being sued by the co-founder of Bad Boy Entertainment.

Kirk Burrowes alleges that he was coerced into signing over his rights to the company in 1996. The former president of the company claims he was threatened with a baseball bat during an incident at Bad Boy Entertainment’s New York office, which occurred in the presence of attorney Kenneth Meiselas.

Subsequently, Burrowes relinquished his 25% ownership and 15% annual share in the company, which was transferred to Smalls Combs.

“By words and actions, Sean Combs and Kenneth Meiselas frightened, intimidated, and assaulted plaintiff (Burrowes), forcing him to turn over his share certificate for 25 shares of Bad Boy Entertainment to Sean Combs,” the filing states.

The former CEO claims that losing control of the company, which he co-founded in 1992, led to financial ruin and homelessness. Legal documents indicate Burrowes has lived in multiple homeless shelters over the years and is unable to support himself due to the actions of Diddy and Smalls Combs.

Though Smalls Combs was not present during the altercation, Burrowes believes both Diddy and Meiselas assaulted him on her orders.

Burrowes also alleges professional sabotage by the Combs, which hindered his prospects in entertainment.

“They blacklisted him from the music industry, blocked business opportunities, and destroyed his professional reputation, ensuring he would remain financially destitute and unable to reclaim what was rightfully his,” the documents state.

BREAKING🚨 KIRK BURROWES, co-founder of Bad Boy Entertainment(BBE) has filed a LAWSUIT on Diddy Combs mother JANICE SMALLS. In the lawsuit, kirk mentions he only recently learned about Janice’s alleged “fraudulent concealment” of her role in the purported 1996 effort to wrest… pic.twitter.com/KAXg7ZA4to — Document Tingz (@DocumentTingz) February 27, 2025

Smalls Combs is one of the defendants in the case, which also includes 10 John/Jane Does and ABC Corporation.

Burrowes asserts that Diddy has “engaged in a decades-long scheme of intimidation, violence, fraudulent misrepresentation, and financial concealment.”

The filing also details the continued denial of Burrowes’s initial $100,000 investment and contribution to the company, which paints a bleak picture for the 55-year-old former CEO.

Burrowes is suing to regain his stolen 25% share in the company and any lost wages due to the coercion.

