Cassie Will Continue ‘Healing’ After Diddy Handed 50-Month Prison Sentence

Cassie Ventura continues her journey of healing following her testimony that contributed to Sean “Diddy” Combs receiving a 50-month prison sentence on Oct. 3.

Ventura’s lawyer, Doug Wigdor, released a statement on behalf of the singer, and ex-girlfriend of Combs, following his conviction on two prostitution-related charges. Having served as a key witness in the high-profile trial, where she shared graphic details about their alleged “Freak Offs,” Ventura expressed gratitude that the prison sentence holds the hip-hop mogul accountable.

“While nothing can undo the trauma caused by Combs, the sentence imposed today recognizes the impact of the serious offenses he committed,” Wigdor told ABC News. “We are confident that with the support of her family and friends, Ms. Ventura will continue healing knowing that her bravery and fortitude have been an inspiration to so many.”

The “Me and You” singer stayed vocal throughout the trial, testifying for four days in front of Combs and the jury while pregnant, and later writing a letter to Judge Arun Subramanian, urging him to consider her and other victims’ experiences during sentencing. In the letter, she recalled her decade-long relationship with Combs as one that put her “in a constant state of hypervigilance.”

“I still have nightmares and flashbacks on a regular, everyday basis, and continue to require psychological care to cope with my past,” she wrote, before sharing the fear she lives in after speaking out against the Bad Boy founder.

“My worries that Sean Combs or his associates will come after me and my family is my reality,” Ventura said. “I have, in fact, moved my family out of the New York area and am keeping as private and quiet as I possibly can because I am so scared that if he walks free, his first actions will be swift retribution towards me and others who spoke up about his abuse at trial.”

After the sentencing, Gloria Allred, who represents Combs’ alleged victims, said Combs’ prison sentence will allow him to “pay the price for what he did.”

“Many of my clients were very concerned that he might walk free by the end of this year, time served, and then a couple more months,” she said.

Like Ventura, the other alleged victims continue to live in fear after speaking out against Combs.

“And they were very much afraid that he would retaliate against them,” Allred said. “And so I think that they will be happy that he will be at least in prison for a number of years.”

