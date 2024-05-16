A 26-year-old man has been sentenced to seven years in jail for licking a boy’s feet at a trampoline park in Georgia last January.

According to police, Caurey Rollins, a former teacher’s aide, asked the child to remove his socks and after doing so, sucked on his toes. The incident took place at a Richmond County Urban Air Adventure Park in Augusta around 4:36 p.m. on January 14, 2023.

Rollins was arrested and originally charged with the sexual exploitation of children.

The park’s owner contacted the police and told them that Rollins told him he was at the park visiting with family. A woman informed the owner that a 7-year-old boy she escorted to the park told her that Rollin tickled his feet, asked him to take off his socks, and licked the feet of the boy.

WRDW reported that Rollins pleaded guilty to criminal attempted child molestation on May 13. He will serve the first seven years in jail and the remaining three on probation.

While out on bond, Rollins was once again arrested on charges that he approached a boy in Columbia County and asked to see his feet. The incident took place in Grovetown, GA, according to a police report from a Columbia County deputy.

A 12-year-old boy was in the driveway of his home playing basketball when Rollins approached him, according to the boy’s mother. Rollins allegedly showed him a picture of feet on his phone. He asked the boy if his feet looked like the one in the photo. After telling the man no, he ran into his home and told his mother.

She remembered the foot-licking case and showed Rollins’ photo to her son and he confirmed that it was the same man.

Rollins was also accused of molesting three fourth-grade girls at the school where he worked, Glenn Hill Elementary, according to WSB-TV. On April 11, he was indicted on seven more counts of child molestation.

Rollins is banned from Columbia County and must register as a sex offender after his release.

