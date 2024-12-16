Events by Daniel Johnson CBS News Miami And 100 Black Men Of South Florida Take Kids Christmas Shopping 100 Black Men of South Florida has been hosted the annual shopping spree for the past 25 years.







CBS News Miami joined the 100 Black Men of South Florida worked together to give kids an unforgettable experience a few days before Santa’s arrival: each child was given $100 and the opportunity to spend it on whatever they desired at a Miami Gardens Walmart.

According to the group’s website, the original corporate sponsor in 1999, was ZMart, located in Liberty City. As the event has grown, so have the partnerships. The event’s current corporate sponsor is Walmart.

Participants in the shopping spree are selected through a community-based organization network of service providers.

At least 200 children embark on the shopping spree each year. 100 Black Men of South Florida estimates that since the shopping spree’s inception, approximately 5,000 children have participated—a lot of toys for girls and boys.

In 2022, the organization partnered with the Florida Power & Light Company just as it did with CBS News Miami for this year’s event.

“Advancing meaningful initiatives and making a positive contribution toward racial equality is part of FPL’s commitment to working with the communities we serve to make Florida an even better place to live, work and raise a family,” Armando Fernandez, Florida Power & Light Company’s External Affairs Director for Miami-Dade County, said in a press release.

According to the press release, the mission of 100 Black Men of South Florida is to “improve the quality of life of our citizens and enhance educational opportunities for African-Americans. The members, who refer to themselves as ‘The 100,’ serve as a strong force for overcoming cultural and financial obstacles and promoting the achievements of African American youth with an emphasis on young African-American males.”

