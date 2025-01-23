CC Sabathia Voted Into Baseball Hall Of Fame; Third ‘Black Ace’ To Make It In

Former New York Yankees pitcher CC Sabathia was voted into the Baseball Hall of Fame on Tuesday, Jan. 21, becoming the third of 15 “Black Aces”—a Black pitcher who won more than 20 games in a season—to earn baseball’s highest honor.

Sabathia won 21 games with the Yankees in 2010. He joins Ferguson Jenkins, who won 20 games from 1967 to 1972 and 1974, and Bob Gibson, who reached the milestone five times, in Cooperstown.

The three men also won the Cy Young Award, which is given to the best pitcher in the American and National Leagues. Gibson, one of the most dominant pitchers of the 1960s, won it twice during his lengthy career with the St. Louis Cardinals.