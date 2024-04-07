News by Daniel Johnson Rev. Dr. Cecil ‘Chip’ Murray, Beloved Los Angeles Pastor And Civil Rights Activist, Passes Away At 94 Murray was a central figure during the 1992 Rodney King riots in L.A., calling for calm amid unrest and rioting over the acquittal of four white officers who were captured on video beating King, a Black motorist.









Rev. Dr. Cecil “Chip” Murray, a beloved pastor, civil rights activist, and community activist in the Los Angeles area died at the age of 94 on April 5 after struggling with his health, according to his family.

As CBS News reports, Murray pastored First African Methodist Episcopal Church (FAME) for nearly 30 years, growing the membership from 250 members to 18,000 over that time. He also created programs for the South L.A. community, which brought jobs, housing, and money to its residents.

Murray was a central figure during the 1992 Rodney King riots in L.A., calling for calm amid unrest and rioting over the acquittal of four white officers who were captured on video beating King, a Black motorist. Murray is credited with helping rebuild the area after the riots ended.

RIP to Reverend Doctor Cecil “Chip” Murray – an outstanding man of God, a dynamic preacher, and a leader in Los Angeles. He was so soft spoken but a giant in the Black community! Cookie and I are praying for the Murray family, friends, and his entire First African Methodist… — Earvin Magic Johnson (@MagicJohnson) April 6, 2024

My heart hurts today. This man — one Rev. Dr. Cecil 'Chip' Murray, the legendary pastor of First AME Church — literally raised me as a young man. My early spiritual father, he was the father of ⁦@OperationHOPE⁩ too. AT 26, he guided me.💙🙏🏽 https://t.co/Phn8AArMl3 — John Hope Bryant (@johnhopebryant) April 6, 2024

Murray also used his pulpit to call attention to the racist history of America, telling his congregation when the riots stopped, “We are not proud that we set those fires, but we’d like to make a distinction to America this morning about the difference between setting a fire and starting a fire. We set some of those fires, but we didn’t start any of those fires.” Murray preached. “Those fires were started when some men of influence decided that this nation can indeed exist half slave and half free. Those fires were started when some men poured gasoline on the Constitution of the United States of America.”

The University of Southern California’s Center for Religion and Culture mourned Murray’s passing in a Facebook post, writing “We are sad to announce the passing of the Rev. Dr. Cecil L. ‘Chip’ Murray. He trained 1,000 leaders in civic engagement and community development through the University of Southern California, after an illustrious career as pastor of FAME Church. He is mourned by the countless individuals he has mentored, counseled, and prayed over during his life of service. Our condolences to his family and all those who called him pastor.”

According to the obituary from USC, Murray was often referred to as the pastor of Los Angeles. Donald E. Miller, co-founder of the Center for Religion and Culture and the Leonard K. Firestone Professor of Religion at USC, described Murray’s ability to rally the city. “While many famous preachers have roots in Southern California, Chip Murray is unparalleled in his ability to mobilize the city of Los Angeles to heal the inequities related to race and income inequality.”

Once Murray at the age of 75 he retired from FAME and joined the faculty of USC. There he started the Passing the Mantle program, which would eventually become the Murray Center. At the Murray Center. He developed programs to get lay and pastoral leaders to create projects to serve their communities.

Rev. Najunma Smith, who now leads the Murray Center, described the legacy of Murray and the USC center that bears his name. “Dr. Murray’s impact is seen through the myriad of faith leaders, activists and local politicians who are doing the work of community development and public policy today,” said Smith. “He helped make Los Angeles a model of effective and pluralistic faith-based civic engagement.”

Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass issued a statement on April 6 regarding the death of Murray and his impact on L.A. “Today we lost a giant. Reverend Dr. Cecil Murray dedicated his life to service, community, and putting God first in all things. I had the absolute honor of working with him, worshiping with him, and seeking his counsel,” Mayor Bass said. “My heart is with the First AME congregation and community today as we reflect on a legacy that changed this city forever.”

Murray was preceded in death by his wife, Bernadine in 2013, but is survived by his son Drew, his niece, nephews, grandniece and grandnephew.