Sports by Cedric 'BIG CED' Thornton Candace Parker Returns To Los Angeles To Have No. 3 Basketball Jersey Retired She called Los Angeles home for 13 out of her 16 years in the WNBA







WNBA superstar Candace Parker was rewarded for a great career in Los Angeles when the team raised her uniform jersey to the rafters at the Crypto.com Arena.

According to ESPN, the Sparks retired Parker’s No. 3 jersey during halftime of the team’s contest against the Chicago Sky. She is the third Sparks player to be given the honor, following Lisa Leslie (No. 9) and Penny Toler (No. 11).

“When I got drafted out here, it’s become home,” Parker told the crowd. “I’ve lived here longer than anywhere else. It’s super important to see this jersey in the rafters before any others because my 13 years here were super special. It was ups, downs, wins, losses, heartaches, and rewards, but it’s super special to share that with my teammates and coaches with an organization that bet on me with the first pick in the 2008 WNBA draft. That was a long time ago.”

Candace Parker’s full address to LA 🎤 Every word from CP3 about her journey and what this retirement means. Pure authenticity from the legend 💐 pic.twitter.com/tnkdJ9eA5z — WNBA (@WNBA) June 29, 2025

Parker, who won three WNBA championships before she untied her sneakers, was the No. 1 draft pick in 2008 when the Sparks called her name. She played in L.A. for 13 years, winning the title in 2016 and earning the WNBA Finals MVP award as well. She went to play in her hometown of Chicago, when she helped the Sky bring home the championship in 2021. Yet, she wasn’t finished when she headed to Las Vegas and won another title with the Aces in her final season in 2023.

She’s not done with the accolades.

On Aug. 25, she will be going back home to Illinois. At the Wintrust Arena, the Sky will be celebrating the success of Parker’s time with the team when they retire her No. 3 jersey during their contest against the Las Vegas Aces. Her basketball jersey will hang right beside the team’s 2021 championship banner.

