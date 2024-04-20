by Jeroslyn JoVonn CeeLo Green Acquires Rico Wade’s Old Home To Create Dungeon Family Museum CeeLo Green dropped $1 million on one of Rico Wade's old homes to create a Dungeon Family museum.









CeeLo Green purchased the home of Rico Wade and plans to turn it into a museum celebrating the Dungeon Family’s legacy.

On Tuesday, April 16, the Dungeon Family member and Grammy award-winning rapper/singer took to Instagram to announce his purchase of Wade’s southwest Atlanta home. In a lengthy, heartfelt post, Green shared the Atlanta music collective’s history inside the “landmark” and explained why he was compelled to acquire the home they dubbed “The White House.”

“I then took it upon myself to acquire this monument and Landmark. It was too important and invaluable to leave it be,” he wrote. “The asking price was around 1 million. I would’ve paid more!”

With a goal of sharing the Dungeon Family’s “rich musical history,” Green will restore the home that was “poorly kept” over the years since Wade occupied it.

“One day soon it will be a museum, archiving our rich musical history,” he shared.

“You’ll be the first to know… and if you’re ever in Atlanta on the southside, come see us sometime, and we will take good care of you, the way Father took care of us.”

The announcement came days after Wade’s death at the age of 52 on Saturday, April 13, from a cause that has yet to be announced, WSB-TV reports. As mentioned in Green’s Instagram post, Wade played a pivotal role in the rise and development of Atlanta’s music scene, with production credits on songs for Outkast, TLC, and Goodie Mob. The Organized Noize alum also formed the Dungeon Family, a music collective of artists including Green, Killer Mike, and Wade’s cousin Future.

During the early days of their career, Wade produced several classics for Outkast and Goodie Mob inside the basement recording studio of his home in East Point near Cascade Road after the group’s start inside Wade’s mother’s basement in her Lakewood Heights home.

After reaching success, Wade moved “the dungeon” into “The White House,” where he continued to record until he decided to relocate to a more sophisticated home to raise his family. Green will restore “The White House” and create a musical education experience for Atlanta and its visitors.