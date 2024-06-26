CeeLo Green Receives One Of DeKalb County’s Highest Civilian Honors

'It feels somewhat like an out-of-body experience. I can’t believe, I’m talking about my actual accomplishments. It’s awesome.'

Former Goodie Mob member and Atlanta native CeeLo Green received one of DeKalb County’s highest civilian honors, the W.W. King Bridge Builder Award, on June 25.

According to 11 Alive, the ceremony took place as part of DeKalb’s African American Music Appreciation Month celebration where the DeKalb County Board of Commissioners honored the recording artist at its meeting. He also received the African American Music Appreciation Month Trailblazer Award.

“It feels somewhat like an out-of-body experience,” said the 49-year-old Green, whose real name is Thomas Calloway. “I can’t believe I’m talking about my actual accomplishments; it’s awesome. Thank you so much; it’s nothing but gratitude and appreciation. I really appreciate it.”

Green, who was born in Atlanta, started his music career as a rapper in the hip-hop group Goodie Mob in 1991. After completing three albums with group members Khujo, T-Mo, and Big Gipp, he pursued a solo career and released two separate projects.

But his career really took off when he formed the group Gnarls Barkley. Their lead single, 2006’s “Crazy,” made him a worldwide superstar. And his 2010 solo hit, “Forget You” (or “F*ck You”) further accelerated his fame. Later, he was a judge on the singing competition show, The Voice.

“He does so much for so many people, investing not just in music but also in people, young people, providing encouragement and inspiration and providing resources to help them to fulfill their dreams,” said DeKalb County CEO Micheal Thurman in acknowledging Green.

During the ceremony, the hip-hop icon acknowledged producer Rico Wade, who recently died.

“Rest in peace to the legendary and irreplaceable Rico Wade for changing my life. Thank you to all who have been touched and moved, motivated and inspired by the music.”

Green added that he is working on a new Gnarls Barkley album.