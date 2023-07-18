East Harlem Stand Up: DJ Kay Slay To Be Honored With Street Renaming Ceremony

More than a year after his death, DJ Kay Slay is being honored with a street renamed in his honor.

According to a Facebook post from the deceased DJ’s brother, a street in East Harlem, East 105th Street and 1st Avenue, will be renamed after Keith Grayson, aka DJ Kay Slay, on Aug. 13, 2023. Kwame Grayson posted a flyer stating that the ceremony will start at 11 a.m. and will be hosted by long-time collaborator and friend Papoose, Jarrod “General” Whitaker, and LAdi Kutz.

“Our mother is SpeechLess.

— feeling proud. ”

The date was selected for the late Hot 97 DJ’s actual birthday. He would have turned 57.

Invited guests include 50 Cent, Remy Ma, Busta Rhymes, LL Cool J, Fat Joe, Remy Ma, Tony Yayo, Uncle Murder, and Mysonne.

Kay Slay was a former New York City graffiti artist who made his mark as a DJ and recording artist. In late 2021, he was reportedly stricken with COVID-19 and battled the virus for four months. He died at 55 on April 17, 2022, on Easter Sunday.

Kay Slay also owned Straight Stuntin’ Magazine.

The popular “Drama King” had his funeral at The World Famous Apollo Theater on April 24, 2022. People who spoke at the funeral included Papoose, Busta Rhymes, and Melle Mel.

He was also known for the many mixtapes he put out, and Vibe reported that the most successful album he released was The Streetsweeper, Vol. 1. That project earned him a Top 5 nod as it peaked at No. 4 on Billboard’s Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums chart. That album was released on May 20, 2003, featuring artists such as Nas, Eminem, Wyclef Jean, N.O.R.E., Bun B, Foxy Brown, and The L.O.X., to name a few.

The last album he recorded was The Soul Controller, which was released on Dec. 17, 2021.

