Nas Collabs With Hennessey To Create Limited Edition HenNASsy Bottle

In July 2023, to celebrate the 50th anniversary of hip-hop, Hennessy will do something it has never done in the existence of the brand. A limited-edition Hennessy VS will be released featuring Queensbridge’s own legendary recording artist Nas, and rebranded with a HenNASsy logo.

“It means a lot to me to celebrate this legendary moment in Hip Hop history with Hennessy, a brand that has supported me for over 10 years,” said Nas in a written statement. “Hennessy is part of our culture and continues to inspire generations of Hip Hop fans, so I’m really proud to share our new Limited-Edition bottle with the world.”

Hennessy collaborated with Bronx-bred photographer Renell Medrano to produce a Nas-narrated film that is being billed as the rapper’s love letter to hip-hop and features imagery of the special Hennessy VS bottle.

“Hennessy has been an undeniable mainstay in Hip Hop, intricately woven into the fabric of the genre and its global influence for decades,” said Jasmin Allen, senior vice president of Hennessy USA. “We’re proud to honor Hip Hop’s 50th anniversary with a pioneer of the art and culture – Hip Hop icon Nas – as we celebrate the debut of our collaborative Limited-Edition Bottle.”

To celebrate the culture of hip-hop, the mixologists employed by the Cognac brand have created three unique cocktails:

The Big Apple : Hennessy’s homage to the birthplace of hip-hop, inspired by Nas. The fruity notes of Hennessy VS complement the cinnamon-apple flavors prevalent in the cocktail.

HenNASsy Honey: A tribute to Hennessy’s partnership with Nas. The complexity of Hennessy VS reacts well with the sweetness of honey while balancing the tartness of lemon juice in this cocktail.

Incredible Hennessy : A new twist on a classic hip-hop cocktail. This well-balanced and refreshing cocktail taps into Hennessy’s legacy within hip-hop and will be immediately recognizable to fans of the brand and the genre.

On August 11, 2023, the actual birthday of the seminal culture that was started in the Bronx, Hennessy will send its Team Hennessy ambassadors across 14 U.S. markets to host hip-hop celebrations.