Nicki Minaj Praises Teen Who Shot Attacker In His Mom’s Defense

After being arrested for shooting and killing a man who assaulted his mother in a Chicago fast-food restaurant, the 14-year-old and his mother, Carlishia Hood, were released after the charges against them were dropped. Now, Queens-bred hip-hop recording artist Nicki Minaj has stepped in and offered to foot the bill for his future college education.

The woman born Onika Tanya Maraj made the lucrative offer via her Instagram account on June 27. She expressed being impressed with the young boy defending his mother after the man, identified as Jeremy Brown, punched her in the face several times.

“That 14-year-old boy that backed that hammer out when that grown ass man was punching his mother in the face as if she were a MAN; is a true hero. If he wants to go to college, I’d love to help. It’s what ANY son should’ve done for their MOTHER. She raised a dope kid & should be so proud. Also, God knew b4 she knew; that she’d be attacked that day & made sure they had protection on DECK. God is GOOD.”

The incident, which took place on June 18, was caught on video and caused an uproar after Chicago police officers arrested the young boy and Hood after the shooting. They were released after “continued review and in light of emerging evidence,” according to a statement from Cook County State’s Attorney Kim Foxx’s office.

They were both initially charged with first-degree murder. Hood was also facing a charge of contributing to the delinquency of a minor. At the same time, her son was also charged with aggravated unlawful use of a weapon and unlawful possession of a firearm.

ABC 7 Chicago reported that the 35-year-old Hood had filed a lawsuit against the city of Chicago and the five police officers who arrested her and her son. She alleged that she and her son were falsely arrested and maliciously prosecuted. She also stated that both of them suffered emotional distress.