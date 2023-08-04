Tiffany Haddish Hit With A Defamation Lawsuit For $1M

The legal problem comedian Tiffany Haddish endured in 2022, when she and fellow comedian Aries Spears were accused of sexually abusing an underaged brother and sister, isn’t over yet.

According to Radar Online, the woman who befriended Haddish and is the mother of the two children who accused the two comedians of sexual abuse, is now suing the Girls Trip actress. Trizah Morris has filed a defamation lawsuit one year after her children sued Haddish and Spears.

The lawsuit says that Haddish became close with Morris’ family, with the two children called the comedian “Auntie Tiff.” She alleges that in the summer of 2014, Haddish “groomed and solicited” the children, who were minors, to “perform in, film, record, publish, and distribute sexually inappropriate” material.

Morris alleges that after her children dismissed the case in September 2022, Haddish and Aries defamed her by publicly stating that she was trying to extort them.

After news of her lawsuit against the two comedians became public, the attorney representing Haddish said, “Plaintiff’s mother, Trizah Morris, has been trying to assert these bogus claims against Ms. Haddish for several years.

“Every attorney who has initially taken on her case — and there were several — ultimately dropped the matter once it became clear that the claims were meritless and Ms. Haddish would not be shaken down. Now, Ms. Morris has her adult daughter representing herself in this lawsuit. The two of them will together face the consequences of pursuing this frivolous action.”

The suit also stated that Morris did not file the lawsuit that her children filed, but that both comedians made false statements and allegations of extortion against Morris.

The lawsuit also states that in February 2023, she contacted both comedians’ attorneys, asking them to release a statement that would clear her from the extortion claims.

Morris said that she spoke to Haddish by telephone on March 7, 2023, and the comedian told her, “The media isn’t talking about it right now. I have four movies coming out this year, and I am going to be doing a lot of press. If it comes up, I’ll be sure to mention it.”

Then, on June 26, 2023, a reporter told her that Haddish had made negative comments about her.

Morris says she has suffered personally, academically, professionally, and financially due to the comedian speaking ill of her. The lawsuit states that she has suffered anxiety and mental anguish over the damage done to her reputation.