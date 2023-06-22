Actor Woody McClain Teams Up With Black-Owned Comic Book Publisher

Woody McClain has gained some “Power” after signing a publishing deal with Godhood Comics, a Black-owned comic book publisher, for his newly created comic book series, The Brotherhood, with DC Comics Milestone Initiative breakout writer Dorado Quick.

The Power Book II: Ghost actor said, “I’m excited to work with Godhood Comics and bring The Brotherhood to life.” “It’s an honor to work on a project that showcases the strength and resilience of the Black community. I can’t wait for readers to see what we have in store,” he said in a statement.

The upcoming project will be edited by Nicholas Maye, the producer of the Oscar-winning short film Two Distant Strangers. He will do this alongside Godhood Comics founder, publisher, and writer Tyler F. Martin and the artwork is slated to be done by llustrabox Studio.

The storyline for the comic book series is of a young man who accidentally finds himself involved in a secret organization of Black men. These men have been protecting and helping Black Americans for generations. According to a statement, it has been widely described as The Kingsman meets James Bond and is a spy thriller full of action.

Godhood Comics Founder Tyler F. Martin said, “We are thrilled to partner with Woody McClain on The Brotherhood. Given his star power, he could have taken this idea to any major comic publication, but his passion for storytelling and commitment to uplifting Black voices once again proves his dedication to the betterment of Black creatives. We can’t wait to share this series with the world.”

Although no date has been revealed, The Brotherhood is scheduled to be released by the end of 2023.

McClain, who played “King of Stage” Bobby Brown in the BET docuseries “The New Edition Story” and “The Bobby Brown Story,” is currently starring as the volatile Cane Tejada in the Starz network series Power Book II: Ghost. He is also a proud HBCU alumnus of Florida Agricultural & Mechanical University (FAMU).

