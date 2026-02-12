Inside ’The CEO Club’: Winnie Harlow And Cast Discuss Sisterhood And Business

The CEO Club, a new Amazon Prime docuseries featuring Serena Williams, Winnie Harlow, and five other entrepreneurs, follows the group as they grow their businesses and handle the pressures of running women-led empires.

The series offers a refreshing take on women’s relationships, emphasizing solidarity as they navigate the business world while juggling romance and friendship. In contrast to many reality shows that center on conflict between women, it leans into a more supportive friendship dynamic. Williams also serves as the show’s executive producer.

“As an executive producer, I’ve had so much fun helping bring this series to life. Celebrating the brilliance, ambition, and sisterhood of women I admire and call friends has been incredibly special,” Williams told People.

BLACK ENTERPRISE sat down with some of the show’s stars to give fans a sneak peek of what to expect in the inaugural season.

Model, beauty influencer, and entrepreneur Winnie Harlow stars in the show, where she showcases her beauty brand, Cay Skin, which launched in 2022.

The model says the inspiration to launch the brand came after a 2019 photo shoot in the Bahamas. Photographers asked her to remove her sunscreen to avoid the white cast that traditional mineral formulas can leave on darker skin tones. Harlow, who has vitiligo, an autoimmune condition that causes loss of melanin and results in white patches on the skin, suffered a severe sunburn and inflammation, requiring injections to manage the pain. The incident led the model to create inclusive, high-quality SPF protection suitable for all skin types.

Harlow emphasized that she was intentional about creating a brand women of color could truly trust, particularly in an industry that has long overlooked their specific skincare needs.

Harlow says she joined the series because she was already close friends with many of her co‑stars. When producers approached her, and she learned who else would be involved, the decision felt like a natural fit.



The businesswoman is no stranger to reality TV; the supermodel, who starred in Cycle 21 of America’s Next Top Model in 2014, says this experience is different because she has evolved both personally and professionally.

The 31-year-old says that the platform has been “incredible” for her because it not only lets her showcase her life outside of modeling but also proves that women can support and uplift each other through the highs and lows of entrepreneurship.

“It’s not always going to go right,” Winnie says, recalling a labeling hiccup with her Cay Beauty brand. The docuseries follows the model as she navigates the challenge and relies on her castmates’ support.

Adding to her impressive repertoire, the star wrote a children’s book, Simply Winnie. Inspired by her childhood, the model aims to help girls stand confidently in their own skin and recognize that beauty comes in many forms. The book is scheduled to hit shelves in June 2026.

Hannah Bronfman is a DJ, fitness influencer, and angel investor who says she is accustomed to sharing her personal life with the public. The 38-year-old shared her journey with her 1.5 million Instagram followers as she and her husband faced challenges conceiving. Bronfman explains that the move to TV felt like a natural progression for her. Her fertility journey is also what inspired her to invest in health and wellness brands.

In 2024, Bronfrman founded Conteur Capital, a venture capital firm dedicated to investing in Black- and minority-women-led health and wellness brands. In the debut season of The CEO Club, Bronfman will take viewers along as she and her business partner work to attract investors to turn her dreams of supporting the next changemakers into reality.

Hanna points out that entrepreneurship and philanthropy are in her DNA. She is the great-granddaughter of Samuel Bronfman, the founder of Seagram’s company. Her father, Edgar Bronfman, a former Seagram’s CEO, married her mother, actress and philanthropist Sherry Brewer, in 1979.

The heiress acknowledges her family’s wealth, but she emphasizes that nepotism didn’t shape her success.

“I didn’t get here by relying on the handouts of others,” the entrepreneur tells BE.

She says that while she aims to live up to her family name, she aims to redefine it on her own terms.

“I am a new generation of Bronfman, I am a Black Bronfman,” the mother of two says.

The CEO Club premieres Fe.b 23, 2026, on Amazon Prime Video.

