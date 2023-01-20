CEO Daryell Mack Empowers ‘The Mogul’ In Black-Owned Businesses With Branding Services

Baltimore-based CEO Daryell Mack is an aspiring mogul, notable for his commitment to serving Black-owned businesses with his printing services.

Launched in 2014, Mogul Printing remains a staple in the Baltimore area, providing entrepreneurs with a dynamic portfolio of custom merchandise, including wall graphics, apparel, paper products, signs, banners, and more. Voted No. 1 by entrepreneurs, Mack takes a vision and interprets it.

Today, Mack recognizes his humble beginnings as a foot soldier chasing sales. He led his own “street team” who helped promote businesses like BluntPower Air Freshener and many more by distributing thousands of flyers, according to the Afro newspaper.

Grateful for the journey, Mack takes pride in working with business owners to help with branding throughout every stage of entrepreneurship. Mogul Printing essentially holds communities together by helping other enterprises maintain relevance and sustainability.

“I believe there are different stages of entrepreneurship, and from where I came from, I started as a hustler… the most important thing was the sale, not the marketing materials,” said Mack per the news publication.

“Because of that, I grew and also my clients grew. I grew from the hustler to the entrepreneur, and now I’m a CEO, and eventually, I’ll be a mogul.”

Since each enterprise is different and has unique needs, Mogul Printing works collaboratively with each one to design and produce materials that meet its specific branding requirements and budget. Whether a client needs a wedding sign or an order of customized heat transfer vinyl apparel, this printing enterprise is happy to provide affordable services and add new challenges to its portfolio.

During the pandemic, businesses were attempting to stay afloat with the help of Mogul Printing. Mack said that he “saw numbers that I hadn’t really seen my business do before,” by supplying 20,000 masks to clients even outside of his area. His network grew even bigger.

The future looks bright for Mogul Printing as they gear up for the opening of a second printing shop. This space is intentional for brands that do not have brick-and-mortar shops to sell their products.