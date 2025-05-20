Celebrity News by Jeroslyn JoVonn Ochocinco Gets Emotional Over His Baby Girl And Prairie View A&M, ‘I’m Not Gonna Cry’ Chad "Ochocinco" Johnson is sharing his proud dad moment after watching his daughter grduate from Prairie View A&M.







Chad “Ochocinco” Johnson celebrates his daughter’s recent graduation from Prairie View A&M by championing HBCU pride and honoring the experience.

The NFL star was front and center to watch his daughter, Chadé K. Johnson, graduate from Prairie View A&M on May 17, HBCU Game Day reports. Speaking with his ‘Nightcap’ co-host, Shannon Sharpe, after the ceremony, Johnson expressed his deep appreciation for HBCU culture and urged others to experience it firsthand, even if it’s just one homecoming at a nearby HBCU.

“Now what I’m not going to do is — I promise this time when I talk about Prairie View — I’m not gonna cry,” Johnson said. “I’m not going to get emotional. But that is something that all people — if you go to a PWI or you go to a private school or anything of that nature, you need to experience a homecoming at some HBCU at a state near you.”

The former New England Patriot, who played in Super Bowl XLVI, proudly supported Prairie View throughout his daughter’s time there, serving as the honorary coin-toss captain at a homecoming game and attending her on-campus probate when she joined Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc.

Johnson proudly celebrated his daughter as an HBCU graduate and a member of the Divine Nine.

“Congratulations to my AKA diva @chadekierra on graduating today from Prairie View A&M 🩷💚 x 💜💛,” he captioned an Instagram post.

Johnson briefly attended Langston University, an HBCU in Oklahoma, before being dismissed from the football team. In 2023, he was named Ambassador and Consultant for Florida A&M University’s Athletics Department, a school he grew up admiring.

“I fell in love with FAMU after attending my first Classic in 1984 with my grandma, and the rest is history,” Johnson said at the time.

He later declared FAMU the best college football team in Tallahassee after Florida State’s surprising 28–13 loss to Boston College last September.

“As a resident of the state of Florida, I’m embarrassed. I’m embarrassed. The best football team in Tallahassee is Florida A&M,” Johnson said on Nightcap. “Matter of fact, FAMU might be Florida State based on what I saw tonight.”

