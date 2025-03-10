Chadwick Boseman’s ‘Deep Azure’ Coming To D.C. For One Night Only

Stars are coming together to support a one-night-only staged reading of Deep Azure, a play written by the late Chadwick Boseman.

The rare event will be hosted at the Historic Howard Theatre in Washington, D.C., on March 27 at 7:30 p.m., and will see Phylicia Rashad serve in a creative consultant role alongside the multi-talented artist, playwright, curator, rapper, and Howard University alumni NSangou Njikam, who will direct the stage play.

Written by Boseman before his untimely death, Deep Azure is set against the backdrop of Mecca University. The play unfolds in the aftermath of a tragic police killing that sends shockwaves through the campus. At the center of the story is Azure, a young woman determined to uncover the truth behind the death of her beloved boyfriend, Deep. As she unravels the mystery, she begins to realize that the answers may be closer to home than she ever imagined.

The stage drama is filled with the rhythms and poetry and music genres rooted in Black culture like hip-hop, jazz, and the blues. The story highlights Boseman’s powerful ability to bridge the spiritual and physical realms through a compelling story that confronts universal truths about justice, love, and destiny.

“Chadwick Boseman is one of the most important figures ever in storytelling. The roles he played introduced many to Black history and heroes in a human way,” Common, a decorated artist, author, activist, and host committee member of Deep Azure, said in a press release.

“To be able to witness his perspective as a writer is a gift. And we are blessed to be able to experience it. This reading will be a blessing and spark for all who experience it and will open more paths for future storytellers.”

The stage reading will be performed by an exceptional cast to include Lauren E. Banks (The Blood Quilt), Bessie Award winner Adesola Osakalumi (FELA!, Skeleton Crew), Joshua Boone (The Outsiders, Skeleton Crew), Greg Alverez Reid (Fat Ham), Isaiah J. Johnson (Hamilton, The Color Purple), Amber Iman (Lempicka, Soul Doctor) and Djali Amadou Kouyate (21 Strings Kora).

A star-studded hosting committee will help raise awareness and bring the best of the best out to support the show and continue to champion Boseman’s legacy. In addition to Common, hosting committee members include Ryan Coogler, who is serving as the honorary chair; Susan Kelechi Watson; Don Cheadle; Ta-Nehisi Coates; Kamilah Forbes; Reginald Hudlin; Kenny Leon; and Tarell Alvin McCraney.

“Chad was a child of the most high, an artist, and a visionary,” said Susan Kelechi Watson, actress and honorary host committee member. “He moved through this life with purpose and lived with clear intention. He had a heart filled with love and a smile that lit up our lives. His global impact shifted the culture while honoring the ancestors he so often channeled into his work. And now, we honor him. Forever brother. Forever friend. Chadwick, forever.”

Proceeds from the one-night-only stage reading will support scholarships, programming, and resources at the Chadwick A. Boseman College of Fine Arts at Howard University. Sponsorship opportunities for the event can be found here.

