Investigator Says Murder Suspect D4vid Also Had An Unused Chainsaw In His Home

Over two weeks ago, private investigator Steve Fischer disclosed on social media that a “burn cage” was discovered at the rental home of recording artist D4vd. Fischer recently revealed that a chainsaw was also found.

During a late December appearance on NewsNation, the private investigator said the chainsaw was brand new and unused, and questioned why either of those items would be in the residence.

According to Complex, Fischer was hired by D4vd’s landlord, Mladen Trifunovic, to search the Hollywood Hills home. Trifunovic hired Fischer because he had not received any updates from the Los Angeles Police Department regarding its search of the home before they named D4vid a suspect in the killing of 14-year-old Celeste Rivas Hernandez.

Hernandez’s dismembered remains were found in the trunk of a Tesla registered to D4vd (real name: David Anthony Burke) on Sept. 8.

On NewsNation’s Branfield, Fischer said, that since the chainsaw and the incinerator were not used, “it could go to show some intent of what this plan was, because whatever happened here, like, this was, it was no finalized plan, you know?”

He said that operating a chainsaw requires some training and that D4vid is not responsible for the residence’s upkeep that would require a chainsaw or a burn cavity.

“So what is the purpose?” he said. “And then when you couple it with, not just the incinerator, but now a deceased, 14-year-old in a Tesla that’s been parked at that property, it becomes really troubling. Hopefully, there’s gonna be some justice here soon.”

TMZ reported that D4vid would most likely be indicted in connection with Hernandez’s murder.

RELATED CONTENT: Investigator Reveals Unused Burn Cage Incinerator At Property Rented By Murder Suspect D4vd