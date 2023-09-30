Las Vegas Raiders’ Chandler Jones Arrested In Las Vegas

Las Vegas Raiders player Chandler Jones has been arrested after several incidents that have occurred in the last week.

According to NFL.com, the defensive end was arrested and charged on Thursday, Sept. 28, with two counts of violation of a domestic violence protection order, according to a Clark County (Nevada) Detention Center inmate status report. The 33-year-old was expected to be released on Sept. 29 and is scheduled for arraignment on Dec. 4.

The Raiders released a statement pertaining to his arrest.

“The Raiders are hopeful that Chandler Jones receives the care that he needs. He, his family, and all those involved are in our thoughts. As this is now a legal, we will not be providing further comment,” the statement read.

It was recently reported that Jones alleges he was taken to a mental health hospital against his will by the Las Vegas Fire Department and he claims he was injected with an “unknown substance.”

He posted about the incident, claiming he “don’t know what” he was injected with on his Twitter/X account on Sept. 25. He then claims that he didn’t do anything wrong and that the police officers who took him told him that “people were concerned about” him because of recent online posts.

The Daily Mail reported that the week before this occurred, Jones took to his social media to accuse Raiders owner Mark Davis of protecting the identity of someone who allegedly molested his goddaughter. Before the latest incident, the NFL team placed him on the non-football illness list last week, ruling him out for the team indefinitely.

“It’s a personal situation and a private matter,” Raiders head coach Josh McDaniels stated. “We have dealt with it, and I am not going to talk about it.’”

Jones has not played a game this season and is not allowed in the Raiders facility.