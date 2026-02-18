Business by Mitti Hicks Language Could Be Standing In The Way Of You Getting Ahead At Work, Expert Says Research suggests that 85% of career success is attributed to strong communication skills but only 15% is due to technical expertise.







From shaping how we make decisions and connect with others to how we think about ourselves, the language we use in everyday life impacts how we think and lead. Language could also play a significant role in getting ahead and securing what you want out of life, according to career coach Erin McGoff.

In an essay for CNBC, McGoff, the founder of AdviceWithErin, offered a few language changes to help people get ahead and demand respect at work.

One of the first swaps people can make is to use open-ended questions instead of closed-ended ones. Avoid questions that can be answered with yes or no. For example, don’t ask HR or your leadership team whether there are opportunities for promotion. McGoff says you should ask which priorities to focus on if you want to get promoted this year.

Another change affects most employees, but especially women, according to studies: apologizing too much. A recent study from Stanford University found that women apologized twice as often as men, even when their performance on tasks was identical. The same study revealed that employees who apologize more are perceived as less competent by their bosses.

McGoff has a solution for this: apologize less and show more gratitude. Instead of saying, “‘Sorry I’m a minute late!’ try, ‘Thank you for waiting. Let’s get started,” she pointed out.

Improving Communication Means More Success

Improving language and communication in the workforce has its perks. Doing so increases productivity by reducing time spent on clarifications and reducing errors. Strong communicators are also typically viewed as leaders, no matter their job title. More importantly, concise communication often gives employees a competitive edge, leading to higher salaries and career advancement.

According to Eclatmax, research suggests that 85% of career success is attributed to strong communication skills but only 15% is due to technical expertise.

Ways to become an effective communicator include practicing active listening, maintaining clarity and consistency, and aligning your body with the message.

