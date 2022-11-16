Charlamagne Tha God and His Wife Set To Open 6 Krystal Restaurant Franchises in 2023

Many celebrities are expanding their entrepreneurship to take a bite at the restaurant industry.

After receiving advice from rapper 2 Chainz about owning Krystal franchises, radio host Charlamagne Tha God, whose birth name is Lenard McKelvey, and his wife Jessica Gadsden-McKelvey, have become owners of six fast-food restaurants in the greater Charleston, South Carolina area.

According to The Source, the new restaurants will open in early 2023, with one location in Moncks Corner, the hometown of The Breakfast Club host.

“The Krystal restaurant brand is known for bringing quality ingredients and creativity to customers and we are proud to be franchise owners and even prouder to be providing jobs for our folks by investing in our home state,” said the McKelveys.

TMZ reported that Charlamagne’s wife will be in charge of interior designs for the restaurants, inspired by a “South Carolina-centric” aesthetic.

“Authenticity and sense of community are important characteristics that we look for in our partnerships. Both Charlamagne and Jessica embody these qualities & we’re ecstatic to bring Krystal to the greater Charleston area and expand our footprint nationally. We want the Krystal brand to continue to be part of the culture and fabric of the communities we serve and we look forward to doing so in our own unique Southern style with a little bit of swag.” said Jonathan Childs, managing partner, Krystal Restaurants.

Reportedly, 2 Chainz was named Krystal’s Head of Marketing earlier this year, and responsibilities for the rapper’s team include forming new platforms and partnerships. Additionally, the team will oversee the creation of merchandising, branded franchises, and restaurant menus.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Krystal (@krystal)

“As someone who grew up in the South and understands Krystal’s place in culture and community, 2 Chainz is a perfect partner for adding to and amplifying our brand message,” said Thomas Stager, President of Krystal Restaurants LLC.

“I can remember Krystal being a part of so many pivotal moments of my childhood and teen years. Some of my best moments were made better by going to Krystal, and I’m a fan for life,” 2 Chainz said. “I want everyone to feel that, too, and can’t wait to put Krystal in the spotlight it deserves.”