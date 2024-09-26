Autopsy: Fatman Scoop Died from Heart Disease

Fatman Scoop, the recording artist and popular hype-man died from heart disease, according to his autopsy, which was released Sept. 25 by Connecticut’s medical examiner.

Scoop, 56, (real name Isaac Freeman III) was performing at the Green and Gold Party in Hamden, Connecticut, on August 30. when he shouted one of his signature catchphrases and collapsed.

He died later at a local hospital.

The official cause of death was listed as hypertensive and atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease, a spokesperson for the Connecticut medical examiner’s office told ABC News.

The family released a statement on his social media account announcing his death.

“The world lost a radiant soul, a beacon of light on the stage and in life. Fatman Scoop was known to the world as the undisputed voice of the club. His music made us dance and embrace life with positivity. His joy was infectious and the generosity he extended to all will be deeply missed but never forgotten.”

The family hosted a public memorial at the world-famous Apollo Theater Sept. 12 in his hometown of Harlem. The service brought out such hip-hop luminaries as Treach from Naughty By Nature, Kid Capri, Teddy Riley, Busta Rhymes, and Sway Calloway.

Scoop started his journey in the entertainment industry by promoting records for Tommy Boy Records. His popularity among DJs and radio personnel warranted the record label to feature him in promotional ads before he was known for his booming voice and the ability to hype crowds.

He released a record, “Be Faithful,” in 1999, that can still be heard on radio stations and clubs around the world. He was also a featured artist on two songs in 2005, “Lose Control” by Missy Elliott and “It’s Like That” by Mariah Carey.

On the day of Scoop’s death, he released two records, Bingo Players and Disco Fries’ “Our House” and “Let It Go” with Dyce Payso. The last video he appeared in also dropped for the record, “Let It Go.”

