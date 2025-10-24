Politics by Nahlah Abdur-Rahman Charlamagne Tha God Speaks Out After Trump Proposes That He, Too, Deserves Reparations Charlamagne called out Trump for his actions not lining up with his "MAGA" values.







Charlamagne Tha God had time today after Donald Trump proposed that he, too, deserved reparations.

Trump claimed that he deserved repayment for the money he spent on legal fees as he was prosecuted for crimes he committed before and during his first term as president.

“Did you ever have one of those cases where you have to decide how much you’re paying yourself in damages,” questioned Trump about the money he received from other lawsuits against news organizations. “But I was damaged very greatly, and any money that I would get I would give to charity.”

This response sparked a calm yet incisive rant from the Breakfast Club radio show host, who respectfully dragged Trump for his assertion. He also pointed to MAGA for allowing Trump back into power, where he can make claims that the country owes him for trying to hold him accountable.

He started his breakdown by sarcastically applauding Trump for his proposed audacity.

“If he wasn’t the president, he’d be one of my favorite supervillains,” joked Charlamagne. “Okay, the man is asking for reparations for himself, all right, and he’s gonna get it. Why? Because the senior Department officials he’s asking were defense lawyers for him, and now they are in jobs that typically must approve any payout.”

He continued, “Do I have to tell you that this is a conflict of interest? Do you care if you are a Trump supporter that you might be starving right now? You have no idea how you gonna pay your bills right now, but he is about to pay himself whatever the hell he wants, but it’s gonna be $230 million.”

He then mentioned how the money Trump could receive will likely go to his White House renovations. The President has already broken ground to build a new ballroom in the East Wing. While Trump has asserted that private donors will fund the upgrades, Charlamagne is not buying it.

He also mentioned that Trump is not putting American livelihoods first with a government bailout for Argentina. He shared footage of Trump saying that the state of Argentina and its farmers were reasons for financial support. Other news outlets like MSNBC have reported that the spending came at an inopportune time for most Americans.

“Okay, so let’s just say you’re a Trump supporter. Your defense will probably be, well, the investigation against Trump is ‘B.S.’, so he should get reparations for what the government did to him. Never mind, it’s unethical. Never mind, he’s essentially paying himself whatever. And then with the ballroom, I’m sure you will say, well, that’s not taxpayer dollars, okay. Well, what about this one? A $20 billion payout for Argentina bailouts for another country’s economy at a time like this, is our economy flourishing?”

To that, Charlamagne has argued that Americans are also in financial distress. Given Trump’s “America First” policies, Charlamagne thinks his actions have not aligned with them.

“What is benefiting Americans right now? About what’s going on in America? Do Americans have money? Huh? How is this making America great again? How is this America first? I just need you all to know that the only thing President Trump has to make great is his bank account.”

RELATED CONTENT: Rhonesha Byng Forges A New Path, Advocating For Black-Owned Media