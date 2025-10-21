News by Sharelle B. McNair As Americans Suffer From Gov Shutdown, Trump Demolitions The White House For $250M Ballroom While insisting that the project won't interfere with the White House mansion itself, Trump claims that many of his predecessors desired a lavish 90,000-square-foot, glass-walled ballroom.







The White House seemingly has its priorities in order as demolition of the East Wing began to build President Donald Trump’s massive ballroom while Americans suffer from the 2025 government shutdown, NPR reports.

East Wing demolition, primarily known as the traditional operations base for the first lady, began Oct. 20 to become home to Trump’s $250 million ballroom — all without construction approval from the National Capital Planning Commission, the federal agency that approves such work. The president boasted about the noisy work while hosting the 2025 college baseball champions, the Louisiana State University team, in the East Room.

While insisting that the project won’t interfere with the White House mansion itself, he claims that many of his predecessors desired a lavish 90,000-square-foot, glass-walled ballroom — holding close to 1,000 people — because the East Room, also the largest room in the White House, is too small. In addition, Trump said that hosting kings, queens, presidents, and prime ministers in the South Lawn pavilions isn’t adequate.

However, the timing of the construction comes as the government shutdown enters day 21 and Americans start to suffer from it. Approximately 42 million Americans depend on food stamps, which they may not receive in November 2025 if the shutdown continues.

Agriculture Secretary Brooke Rollins told reporters that the food stamp program will run out of money in two weeks, according to CNN, and seemed to empathize with those affected. “So you’re talking about millions and millions of vulnerable families, of hungry families that are not going to have access to these programs because of this shutdown,” she said.

But shortly after highlighting that it’s not clear if the Trump administration will try to find funds so the benefits won’t be paused, Rollins pointed the finger at the Democratic Party for putting “their political agenda ahead of food security for American families” in an X post.

American voters on social media have openly condemned the demolition, wondering what the need is — since he won’t be staying forever — and the White House is supposed to be a federally protected building. One user pointed out how there should be more outrage on the matter, recalling when former President Barack Obama wore a tan suit that had the internetin an uproar. “Obama once wore a tan suit and they had pitchforks out. Today demolition crews began tearing down parts of the East Wing of the White House to build Trump’s $250 Million ballroom after claiming it wouldn’t “interfere” with the existing White House structure,” @realdavidonline wrote.

Another user said the construction symbolizes what is happening to democracy today. “The demolition of The White House East Wing feels like the perfect metaphor for America today,” @acinphilly said.

“Maybe I’m missing something..how is this f’ing allowed?? By ANY President, not just this jerkoff orange tyrant.”

