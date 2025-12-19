News by Kandiss Edwards Charlamagne Tha God Signs $200M iHeart Extension The radio host will also continue to lead the Black Effect Podcast Network.







Radio host Charlamagne Tha God has renewed his deal with iHeartMedia. The new terms: $200 million over five years, according to Forbes..

Charlamagne, real name Lenard McKelvey, has extended a longtime partnership that includes his role as co-host of the nationally syndicated morning show, The Breakfast Club. Additionally, the radio host will lead the Black Effect Podcast Network, according to Forbes.

The renewed agreement keeps Charlamagne aligned with iHeartMedia across radio, podcasting, and digital media. The deal builds on a relationship that began more than a decade ago and formalizes Charlamagne’s ongoing involvement in developing audio content and talent under the iHeartMedia umbrella.

Charlamagne co-founded the Black Effect Podcast Network, in partnership with iHeartMedia in 2020, to amplify Black voices and stories across genres, including news, politics, entertainment, and wellness.

According to Deadline, the renewed deal ensures Charlamagne will continue to oversee the network’s growth while remaining a central on-air presence on The Breakfast Club.

“When I was looking at doing my new deal with iHeartMedia,” Charlamagne said, “I was, like, ‘I don’t want to just be talent. I want to create this podcast network. I want to create the BET for podcasting.”

Bob Pittman, chairman and CEO of iHeartMedia, said in a statement, “Charlamagne is a creative force who continues to push boundaries in audio and beyond, and we are thrilled to extend our partnership with him as he builds on the success of The Breakfast Club and the Black Effect Podcast Network.”

Charlamagne also addressed the lucrative contract, saying he is “grateful” to continue working with iHeart.

The Breakfast Club, which Charlamagne co-hosts with DJ Envy and Jess Hilarious, airs on more than 90 radio stations nationwide and has remained one of iHeartMedia’s highest-profile radio properties.

The show is known for interviews with entertainers, athletes, and political figures and has become a central platform in hip-hop and popular culture.

The Black Effect Podcast Network has grown into a significant part of iHeartMedia’s podcast portfolio. The network hosts many culturally relevant shows, including All The Smoke, 85 South, and Drink Champs.

Charlamagne’s is also the author of multiple books and hosts the Comedy Central program Hell of a Week.

