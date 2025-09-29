After Reports Of Suing Cam’ron, Damon Dash Is Now Going After The Breakfast Club

Shortly after stating that he was suing his childhood friend, rapper Cam’ron, Damon Dash, the former Roc-A-Fella Records founder, said his next target for legal retribution is Power 105’s The Breakfast Club.

During a recent podcast interview on Cam Capone News, Dash claimed he is filing a lawsuit against the morning show featuring Charlamagne Tha God, DJ Envy, Jess Hilarious, and Lauren La Rosa, after a rambunctious back-and-forth with Charlamagne when he was a guest on the program. The conversation between the two got heated with Dash referring to Charlamagne as gay, while the radio host kept telling Dash that he was broke, among other insults, during the intense discussion.

Although both men made disparaging comments against each other, Dash says he is suing because his reputation may take a hit on the premise that Charlamagne stated that he had on “dirty sneakers,” which the Harlem entrepreneur said was not the case, as he was wearing new sneakers. He also mentioned that he is suing other parties as well, relating to past lawsuits against him.

“I’m suing The Breakfast Club, but I also sent a demand letter to the Chris Brown lawyer and everyone that was in that whole circle and scene, for $200 million,” Dash told the Cam Capone News show.

He also said he is sending demand letters to the attorney who represented two of his baby mothers, although he is not suing the mothers. Dash also states that there are “a couple more” people he is targeting with legal papers. The Chris Brown Dash refers to is the attorney who has successfully sued him several times, which led to Dash’s unpaid debt woes and being ordered to relinquish control of his businesses and various movie titles to Brown’s client Josh Weber, who was involved in a film project with Dash.

He explained why he is pursuing a lawsuit against The Breakfast Club.

“The thing is, we on the radio. So if you say I got dirty sneakers, playing or not, and they can’t see it, then they’re going to think I got on dirty sneakers. And it’s going to get into the algorithm. Dame has on dirty sneakers. I don’t want to hear that when I got on new sneakers.”

Dash has been on a media run recently and seems to keep having beef with many people as he has publicly argued with 50 Cent, Cam’ron, and executives at the REVOLT Network, among others.

