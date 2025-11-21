Court Dates Set For NBA Player And Coach Caught In Gambling Scandal

After being arrested for their alleged roles in an illegal gambling scheme, Portland Trail Blazers head coach Chauncey Billups (currently on unpaid leave) and former NBA player Damon Jones are slated to appear in court Nov. 24, with Miami Heat player Terry Rozier (also not playing, nor getting paid) scheduled for Dec. 8.

According to USA Today, the three men, who were arrested Oct. 23, after being accused of partaking in illegal sports betting and rigged poker games, will be in federal court in Brooklyn for their next appearance. Billups will be arraigned on charges of wire fraud, conspiracy, and money laundering conspiracy. Jones and Rozier are charged with wire fraud conspiracy and money laundering conspiracy.

“As alleged, the defendants turned professional basketball into a criminal betting operation, using private locker rooms and medical information to enrich themselves and cheat legitimate sportsbooks,” United States Attorney Joseph Nocella Jr. said. “This was a sophisticated conspiracy involving athletes, coaches, and intermediaries who exploited confidential information for profit.”

The government has accused NBA Hall of Famer Billups of participating in “rigged” gambling and poker games that took place in various places, including Manhattan, Miami, Las Vegas, and the Hamptons, according to officials. The illegal games were attended by members of at least three of New York’s mafia families.

Authorities say Billups and Jones, a former NBA player, were being paid for participating in the games, with Jones requesting a partial prepayment of $2,500 before attending one of the poker games. Rozier, who, earlier this year, was cleared by the NBA of gambling accusations, was allegedly sharing information about players on a team’s roster with bettors before games were played.

According to CNN, investigators allege that between December 2022 and March 2024, Rozier tipped people off about his availability for games. They cited seven specific games, including one against the New Orleans Pelicans, which had already been flagged by sportsbooks for irregular activity.

