NBA Requests Information From Several Teams As Illegal Gambling Investigation Ramps Up

The NBA has reportedly requested mobile phone records and related documents from several teams as it ramps up investigations into illegal gambling accusations.

This is taking place nearly a month after Portland Trail Blazers coach Chauncey Billups, Miami Heat guard Terry Rozier, and former NBA player Damon Jones were arrested for their alleged role in a gambling scheme that allegedly involved the mafia.

According to The Athletic, following the arrests, committees from the House and Senate asked the league how it had not uncovered credible evidence that players and coaches had participated in the alleged scheme to reveal private information to bettors.

NBA officials informed the committees that it has has hired an outside law firm, Wachtell, Lipton, Rosen & Katz, to lead the investigation. It has begun contacting teams to request access to cellphones, among other items.

One of the teams contacted was the Los Angeles Lakers. Jones was LeBron James’ former shooting coach and had special access to the Lakers.

Investigators have requested documents, including cellphones and phone records, from at least 10 Lakers employees, according to league sources. Lakers assistant trainer Mike Mancias and executive administrator Randy Mims, who were targeted specifically because of their relationship with Jones, have handed over their phones.

“The NBA engaged an independent law firm to investigate the allegations in the indictment once it was made public,” an NBA spokesman said in a written statement to The Athletic. “As is standard in these kinds of investigations, a number of different individuals and organizations were asked to preserve documents and records. Everyone has been fully cooperative.”

The league had prior investigations into alleged gambling schemes, including one that led to Toronto Raptors’ Jontay Porter being kicked out of the league in April 2024. NBA player Malik Beasley is also a target of a gambling investigation by federal officials.

In the NBA’s investigation of Rozier, the league cleared him of any wrongdoing before he was arrested in October.

