News by Cedric 'BIG CED' Thornton Cheating Prank Leads To Shots Fired And Boyfriend Behind Bars Twenty-year-old Shyhied Eugene Ivey was charged with multiple felonies and is slated to be in court April 23







A man was arrested after allegedly firing into a car carrying his girlfriend and four others following a prank call she initiated.

According to Law & Crime, on April 5, 20-year-old Shyhied Eugene Ivey was charged with five counts of assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill, discharging a weapon into an occupied conveyance in operation, domestic violence, and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. The charges come after the girlfriend had one of her male friends call Ivey and pretend he was with her, cheating on Ivey.

Before the April 4 call around 11:30 p.m., Ivey’s girlfriend—whom he had been dating for about five months—was at Camp North End in Charlotte, North Carolina, getting food with friends when she decided to prank him.

Shortly after receiving the call, Ivey allegedly caught up with the group, followed closely behind their vehicle, and called his girlfriend, urging her to pull over, according to a court document. She said she saw him fire what appeared to be a handgun into the air. When he later pulled alongside their car at an intersection, he allegedly fired three shots into the vehicle before driving away.

The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department said that the incident was caught on camera, showing Ivey allegedly committing the crime at 11:38 p.m. Police officers spoke to the group of people in the car about 10 minutes after the shooting.

The man who called Ivey said that Ivey texted him at about 1:32 a.m. the next day, saying, “stop playin wimme bro.”

There were no reported injuries, and Ivey, who is a convicted felon, was booked into Mecklenburg County Detention Center on April 8 and has a scheduled court date on April 23.

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