News by Jameelah Mullen South Fulton Police Officer Arrested For Alleged On-Duty Sexual Assault The 30-year-old South Fulton police officer in the metro Atlanta area is currently in custody.







A South Fulton Police patrol officer is facing charges after being accused of sexually assaulting a woman while on duty, officials say.

According to the South Fulton Police Department, 30-year-old Michael Cockran faces charges of sexual assault by a person with supervisory or disciplinary authority and violation of oath of office related to the alleged assault that occurred on March 21.

In a press conference, South Fulton Interim Public Safety Director Dr. Cedric Alexander said Cockran was accused of sexually assaulting a 28-year-old woman after he had arrested her.

Dr. Alexander explained that Cockran responded to an initial call about a domestic dispute. Upon arrival, he turned off his body camera and spoke with the victim. When he learned she had outstanding warrants in DeKalb County, he cuffed her and placed her in his vehicle.

Alexander noted that vehicle cameras and tracking data indicated that, on the way to the DeKalb County Jail, Cockran deviated from the expected route, stopped for a period of time, and then resumed the route.

The victim reported the assault to personnel at the DeKalb Jail. Alexander stated that South Fulton PD is now reviewing Cockran’s arrest records to determine whether there is evidence of any prior incidents.

“No one is above the law. These actions represent a serious violation of the law, department policy, and the trust placed in our officers by the community. The South Fulton Police Department holds its personnel to the highest standards, and we will not tolerate conduct that betrays the badge or the public we serve,” said Alexander in a statement posted to the department’s social media page.

“We are also sharing this information, along with the suspect’s photo, to ensure full transparency and to encourage anyone who may have had an encounter or may be a victim to come forward.”

According to records from the Peace Officer Standards and Training Council obtained by 11 Alive News, Cockran has been employed by the department since September 2024 and has no prior history of disciplinary concerns or investigations.

If you have any information or want to report an incident, visit the South Fulton County PD website or call (470) 809-7300.

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