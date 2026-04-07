Education by Nahlah Abdur-Rahman Carrie Everett, First Miss North Carolina To Attend An HBCU, Dies At 24 After Cancer Battle Everett was a champion for women of all backgrounds to take part in the pageant world.







Carrie Everett, the first HBCU student to win Miss North Carolina, died Easter Sunday from a rare and aggressive form of gastric cancer, her family confirmed. She was 24.

“Carrie Everett transitioned on Easter Sunday with her family and friends surrounding her with love,” wrote the family in a statement to WRAL News. “The family is spending time together as they celebrate her memory. They ask that you continue to pray for them [and] celebrate her memory.”

According to HBCU Gameday, Everett made HBCU and pageant history when she won the crown for North Carolina in 2024.

Everett was a student at North Carolina Central University, an HBCU in Durham, when she competed. The Seattle native captivated the judges with her leadership, talent, and advocacy for young women in her footsteps.

She did not shy away from addressing the financial obstacles she faced while pursuing this dream. As pageants often come with hefty costs, from gowns to makeup and hair, Everett leaned on her community to help her get to the crown.

Upon her win, Everett aimed to have her achievement spark hope for others like her. She wanted HBCU scholars to use their education to uplift, and not limit, their ambitions.

“I can be the first but not the last,” Everett previously told CBS 17, as reported by HBCU Gameday. “I want young women from all over the state and throughout the country attending HBCUs that this opportunity is for them.”

During her reign as Miss North Carolina, Everett championed equity in the pageant scene. She used her platform to highlight her community service initiative, We Need Equity to Build Communities. The organization broke barriers in pageantry, encouraging all women to take advantage of their scholarship opportunities.

“We are advocating for recruiting more girls from different backgrounds into this organization,” she said. “I am advocating for wardrobe classes funding for accessibility in this organization.”

The avid gospel singer still chased her academic goals. She hoped to graduate from NCCU with a degree in vocal performance by 2027. But Everett received a life-altering diagnosis of metastatic signet ring cell carcinoma in July 2025.

In a tribute message, NCCU chancellor Karrie G. Dixon expressed gratitude for the life and service of their “fallen eagle.”

“A native of Seattle, Washington, Carrie will be remembered as a trailblazer who shared her inspirational talent and leadership with so many,” Dixon wrote. “Her ambition, grace, tenacity and talent will be deeply missed.”

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