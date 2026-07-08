photo credits: pexels News by Selena Hill Celebrity Chef G. Garvin’s LowCountry Steak Closes Midtown Atlanta Location Chef G. Garvin will continue to expand his culinary footprint with new ventures across metro Atlanta







Celebrity chef G. Garvin has closed the Midtown Atlanta location of his restaurant, LowCountry Steak, ending a more than five-year run in one of the city’s busiest dining districts, reports Toner To Atlanta.

The New Southern-inspired steakhouse, located at 1010 West Peachtree Street in the Tens on West mixed-use development, reportedly served its final customers June 28. According to reports, employees learned of the closing the following day through group chat.

The Midtown restaurant was first announced in 2020 and officially opened in January 2021. During its tenure, LowCountry Steak earned national attention, including a 2024 episode of Food Network’s Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives, hosted by Guy Fieri, highlighting Southern cuisine. Although the Midtown outpost has closed, Garvin’s original LowCountry Steak location at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport remains open. The restaurant’s official website now displays a notice thanking customers for their support and confirming the Midtown closure.

Garvin, an Atlanta native and longtime television personality, has opened several restaurants, authored cookbooks, and curated culinary programming. In 2023, he was named chief culinary officer for the Atlanta Hawks and State Farm Arena, overseeing food and beverage initiatives for the NBA franchise.

Despite the Midtown closure, Garvin’s restaurant portfolio continues to expand. According to ToNeTo Atlanta, he is preparing to open Pearl & Oaks, a new oyster and seafood concept in the Bridges at Jodeco development in the Jonesboro-Stockbridge area, reports Atlanta Tomorrow’s News Today.

The reason for the restaurant’s closure has not been publicly disclosed. However, the announcement comes as restaurants across the country continue to struggle with rising operating expenses, including labor, food, insurance and occupancy costs, creating financial pressure throughout the hospitality industry.

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