Ugandan Marathon Runner Dead After Allegedly Being Set On Fire By Ex-Boyfriend

by Jeroslyn JoVonn







Ugandan runner Rebecca Cheptegei died at a Kenyan hospital after authorities said her ex-boyfriend doused her in gasoline and set her on fire.

Cheptegei, 33, suffered extensive burns to her body after being attacked at her home in western Kenya, BBC reports. The athlete, who finished in 44th place at the Paris Olympics, was returning home from church on Sunday with her two children when the attack happened.

Neighbors at her home in the small town of Endebess came to her rescue, local police chief Jeremiah ole Kosiom said. The alleged attacker also suffered serious burns. They are both being treated at Moi Teaching and Referral Hospital in Eldoret, the region’s main town.

Cheptegei reportedly purchased a piece of land in Trans Nzoia county and built a house near Kenya’s many athletic training centers. A local administrator claimed Cheptegei was battling with her ex over the piece of land.

“The couple were heard quarreling outside their house,” Kosiom told reporters. “During the altercation, the boyfriend was seen pouring a liquid on the woman before burning her.”

The hospital’s senior director of clinical services Dr. Owen Benach confirmed that “a high-profile patient” had been “fully sedated because of the extent of the burns.” Cheptegei’s father, Joseph Cheptegei, said he is praying “for justice for my daughter”.

Police said an investigation is underway. Cheptegei’s attack comes amid growing concern for Kenyan women who are falling victim to vicious attacks at the hands of their male spouses.

In April 2022, Damaris Mutua, another Kenyan runner, was found dead in a home after being strangled with a pillow over her face. Months before, record-breaking long-distance runner Agnes Tirop was found stabbed to death in the same town. In both cases, the women suffered attacks from their male partners.

Tirop’s husband is currently facing murder charges while the search continues for Mutua’s boyfriend.

