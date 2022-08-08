Chevy Partners With Black Designers to Bring New All-Electric SUV To Life

Chevy is electrifying one vehicle at a time.

The automobile company has tapped fashion designer Aurora James, founder of the eco-friendly label Brother Vellies, and Justin Salmon, a creative designer for General Motors, to introduce its first-ever-all-electric Blazer EV. The new vehicle will be available starting summer of 2023.

A reimagining of an SUV, the 2024 Blazer EV boasts a bold, futuristic design and a complete package with style, performance, and technology. This mid-size SUV, available in multiple trims, colors, and battery ranges, is a part of an ongoing effort to show the world just how simple and smart owning an electric vehicle can be. Utilizing the game-changing Ultium battery platform, the sporty Blazer EV gains flexibility in charging speeds, range, and performance. The SUV offers a GM-estimated range of up to 247-320 miles on a full charge.

In a short clip posted on Instagram, James and Salmon present a sleek, red metallic Blazer EV with a red interior.

James, also the founder of the Fifteen Percent Pledge, is an integral part of the Chevy partnership and advocates for the lasting impact of electric vehicles.

“I live in a household that definitely has its fair share of climate anxieties, so we are constantly looking for ways to reduce our carbon footprint,” James told Ebony.

“As individual consumers, it feels helpful to play our part, and being able to drive an EV that is just as comfortable and fun as any other vehicle I’ve driven in the past is a really great way to continue getting around and enjoy yourself while doing it.”

Salmon’s role, on the other hand, helped bring the interior design of the Blazer EV to life. From the aviation-inspired vents to the dynamic dashboard design, the Jamaican-born designer is proud to draw from his inspirations that will now go down in Chevy history.

More importantly, he wants to represent other Black talent aspiring to not only join the industry but to claim their space unapologetically.

“When I first discovered automotive design, it was honestly difficult to envision myself excelling in the space,” James said, per Afro Tech.

“But along the way, I was fortunate to have met a few inspiring and talented Black leaders that encouraged me and helped me feel that I had something to offer in this space.”

He continued, “Seeing someone you relate to making an impact makes it easier to imagine making a difference yourself, and believing is half the battle. I hope these stories we tell inspire more young creatives to follow their passion!”