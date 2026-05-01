News by Kandiss Edwards Philly Twins Named Valedictorian And Salutatorian At Nation’s Oldest HBCU The Philadelphia natives said the news came as a "surreal" shock.







Cheyney University, the nation’s oldest historically Black college, has announced that twin sisters Tia and Jasmin Criss will graduate at the top of their class as valedictorian and salutatorian, respectively.

The Philadelphia natives, who built their academic foundation at the Philadelphia High School for Girls, said the news came as a “surreal” shock. Tia and Jasmin say their primary focus throughout their four-year tenure was consistency and mutual support rather than competitive rankings.

“It’s sort of surreal,” Tia Criss told CBS News Philadelphia. “We weren’t trying to achieve valedictorian or salutatorian — it just happened that way.”

Born just three minutes apart, the sisters credit their parents for instilling the discipline that fueled their success in the classroom and on the tennis court. While they shared an identical drive for excellence, the twins are carving out distinct career paths as they prepare for the university’s May 9 commencement.

Tia, the valedictorian, intends to leverage her analytical skills in the insurance industry, while Jasmin, the salutatorian, plans to pursue a creative future in marketing or fashion. Both sisters will remain together this fall as they begin a Master of Business Administration program at West Chester University.

Tia and Jasmin Criss, seniors at Cheyney University, the oldest historically Black university in the country, are less than two weeks away from graduating as valedictorian and salutatorian.



Just three minutes older than Jasmine, Tia said the honors of being named class… pic.twitter.com/tel1K3nqqz — CBS Philadelphia (@CBSPhiladelphia) April 29, 2026

The milestone is marked by profound emotion for the family following the passing of their father, Lynn Criss III, in March. University leadership described the sisters’ journey as a personification of the HBCU experience, emphasizing that their achievement is a byproduct of dedication and community belief. Associate Dean of Students Dr. Lakiyah Chambers noted that the Criss twins’ dedication sets a high standard for future scholars at the historic institution.

“This is the product of working hard — dedication,” Associate Dean of Students Dr. Lakiyah Chambers told CBS News. “You see that in the Criss twins. It is an amazing story.”

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