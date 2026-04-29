News by Sharelle B. McNair Amid Protests, South Carolina Lt. Gov Says Trump Has ‘Done More HBCUs’ Than Other Administrations In a video posted on X, Evette referred to the protests against her as “woke mobs”







South Carolina Republican Lt. Gov. Pamela Evette encouraged students of South Carolina State University to “bring it on” after they were seen staging a sit-in, in protest of her being selected as the speaker for the school’s upcoming commencement ceremony.

In a video posted on X, Evette referred to the protests as “woke mobs” and professed President Donald Trump and conservatives “have done more for HBCUs than any administration in history,” saying “facts trump feelings in the real world.” “I must be doing something right because woke mobs are coming after me for being a champion of eliminating radical DEI scams on college campuses,” she said.

“So bring it on. Just like President Trump, I’ll never back down or bend a knee to the woke radicals. On ending DEI on campuses once and for all, stay tuned, I’m going to have a lot more to say about this later. In the meantime, I look forward to celebrating commencement with the students and faculty at SC State.”

Let’s be clear: facts trump feelings in the real world. President @realDonaldTrump and conservatives have done more for HBCUs than any administration in history.



Here is my response to the protests today at S.C. State University. pic.twitter.com/HYF4XjzZd0 — Lt. Gov. Pamela Evette (@PamelaEvette) April 28, 2026

Students protested on the HBCU campus after word got out that Evette, who is also running for governor, was selected as the speaker for the May 8 ceremony, according to HBCU Game Day.

Video was taken of students with signs chanting “we are not a mob, we are just aware.”

Another video shows the sit-in where a student spoke to leadership, questioning Evette’s selection and calling it a “morality issue.” “We’ve been here four, five years, and for commencement we should have someone that is going to celebrate us,” the student said.

“How can someone who goes against everything we stand for and believe in, morality-wise, how can that person uplift me on my day of stepping into the real world?”

@macm20 Students at South Carolina State made their voices heard loud and clear. After learning that Lt. Governor Pamela Evette, whose campaign messaging has centered on anti-DEI rhetoric, support for ICE policies, and alignment with Trump-era politics—was selected as their graduation speaker, many students organized protests in opposition. For them, this wasn’t just about a speaker, it was about what she represents. Policies and positions that, in their view, directly impact marginalized communities and create real harm. Evette’s response only added fuel to the fire. Rather than acknowledging student concerns or opening space for dialogue, her reaction came across as dismissive and negative, reinforcing the belief among many that she isn’t interested in listening to, or standing up for, those most affected by the policies she supports. Graduation should be a moment of pride and unity. Instead, it’s become a flashpoint, raising bigger questions about leadership, accountability, and whether those in power are truly serving the people they represent. #SouthCarolina #SCState #StudentVoices #Graduation ♬ original sound – MARGO ANDERSON

The student’s thoughts were supported by an online petition, with more than 2,000 signatures, seeking a new speaker, arguing that Evette’s presence doesn’t reflect the values and mission of the university. University President Alexander Conyers met with students during the sit-in but did not say whether plans to change speakers were underway. “She has a story if you would listen to it. She’s a female business owner. a millionaire business owner. She has a story that none of you may not know that I’m not fully aware of. I know a lot of it,” Conyers said while addressing students.

“But again, a decision was discussed. I’ve heard your concerns, and as updates become available, we will certainly update you.

As videos made their way around social media, advocates and former state elected leaders like Bakari Sellers offered support. “There is a rich tradition of protests at @Scstatebdogs. I truly hope the students don’t allow you to pervert that campus’ legacy. I hope every graduate walks out,” he wrote on X.

“You have never once uttered the words “Orangeburg Massacre,” now you are talking about eliminating DEI and speaking at SC State?!?” Sellers said on X.