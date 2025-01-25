Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson Launches ‘Know Your Rights’ Campaign Amid Immigration Raids

Chicago’s Mayor Brandon Johnson and his administration are fighting back against President Donald Trump’s push to deport undocumented immigrants with a new campaign called “Know Your Rights,” ABC 7 Chicago reports.

Johnson announced the campaign while speaking about public safety at an event on Jan. 23 at Kennedy King College. During his appearance, he talked about using public transit as the latest way to protect undocumented immigrants in the Windy City from mass deportations. Using the same digital monitors that provide train schedules, information on how immigrants should “know their rights” will be posted using a QR code. Johnson, supported by Illinois governor JB Pritzker, says his priority is to protect the city. “Any of the measures that the President is looking to execute against working people in the city of Chicago. We will defend our city,” Johnson said.

“It’s just that simple.”

The digital display ads will be seen at more than 400 locations across the city, according to Fox 32 News. People who scan the code will be taken to a website where they will find resources for those who may have had a family member detained by ICE. There will also be tips for immigration legal services, free of cost. All information is sponsored by The Resurrection Project, National Immigrant Justice Center and the Illinois Coalition for Immigrant and Refugee Rights. “Chicago will always be a Welcoming City, not just by ordinance, but also with our inclusive and loving spirit,” Johnson said in a statement.

Pritzner, who is a major critic of Trump, shared a similar stance at the event, promising that Illinois won’t back down on protecting the rights of people who are undocumented. “I will stand up for residents of the state of Illinois who are abiding by the law, who are holding down jobs, who are paying taxes,” Pritzker said.

“I mean, we should stand up for them. That is the right thing to do, but he’s trying to tear things down.”

A number of city agencies, including Chicago Public Schools, have joined in to protect the city’s undocumented immigrant community. After Trump and his newly appointed border czar, Tom Homan, said they will send ICE agents to public schools, CEO Pedro Martinez said that won’t happen without valid warrants. “It is rare that that happens, but even in that rare instance, they’re gonna have to go to our legal department,” Martinez said.

“We have three lawyers that they’re gonna verify that. I don’t, my staff do not need to be lawyers.”

On Jan. 24, agents showed up to Hamline Elementary School, located on Chicago’s South Side, where they were denied entry. As Chicago Teachers Union President Stacy Davis Gates called the situation “unprecedented,” she confirmed that all students and staff that were on campus at the time were safe. The principal followed protocols laid out by both Johnson and Pritzker and didn’t let agents inside.

