Sports by Stacy Jackson Straight Off The Bus? Chicago Sky Players Say Team Was Harassed At Hotel By Man With Camera Sky forward Brianna Turner remarked that she didn't realize the statement "grow the game" would be interpreted as "harassing players at hotels."









Ahead of its Thursday night game against the Washington Mystics, Chicago Sky players were harassed by a man who approached with a camera upon as the Sky arrived at their Washington, D.C., hotel.

The man was reportedly targeting Sky guard Chennedy Carter, who has been under heavy scrutiny following a foul against Indiana Fever rookie Caitlin Clark during a June 1 game. According to The Chicago Sun-Times, team security escorted the man away.

Several Sky players took to their personal X accounts to express their disbelief and outrage over the encounter. Rookie forward Angel Reese, who was fined $1,000 following the Carter-Clark clash, described the man putting a camera in her teammates’ faces as they got off the bus, calling it “NASTY WORK.”

finding out our teams hotel to pull with a camera as we get off the bus and put it in my teammates face & HARASS her is NASTY WORK. this really is outta control and needs to STOP. — Angel Reese (@Reese10Angel) June 5, 2024

Michaela Onyenwere said the incident at the Sky’s hotel is where “the line needs to be drawn,” while Isabelle Harrison thanked God for security as the team “couldn’t even step off the bus!!!”

Getting harassed at our hotel is where the line needs to be drawn. Some “fans” have NO CHILLLLL 🤮 — Michaela Onyenwere (@monyenwere_) June 5, 2024

WOW!!! Thank GOD for security. My teammate being harassed at our hotel is insane! Couldn’t even step off the bus!!! — Isabelle Harrison (@OMG_itsizzyb) June 5, 2024

Brianna Turner, who wasn’t present, questioned how the interpretation of “grow the game” meant “harassing players at hotels.”

I wasn’t present for the interaction from earlier, but what occurred isn’t acceptable. Didn’t realize that when we said “grow the game” that would be interpreted as harassing players at hotels. You are free to have your own opinion but consider if this happened to someone u know. — Brianna Turner (@_Breezy_Briii) June 6, 2024

Carter’s flagrant-1 foul against Clark continues to draw criticism from spectators defending the ballyhooed Indiana Fever rookie.

The Athletic reported that Indiana Congressman Jim Banks (R) sent a letter to WNBA commissioner Cathy Engelbert labeling Carter’s foul an “excessive attack” and a “cheap shot.” He criticized Reese for cheering on the foul, saying, “Indiana is a basketball state. We don’t wince at aggressive defense, but this was not an example of playing ‘tough.’”

Banks called for disciplinary action against Carter and the Sky beyond the existing violation upgrade and fines for failure to address media, claiming it was a disservice to Clark, the Indiana Fever, and aspiring young WNBA players.

