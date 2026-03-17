Career by Mitti Hicks Chicago’s Summer Jobs Program Gets A Rebrand As Young People Lead The Way The new program tagline is "Get Paid. Get Skilled. Get Ahead."







Chicago youth looking to secure one of many summer jobs will notice some changes to the city’s program. Mayor Brandon Johnson and his administration have made it clear that they are listening to what the city’s youngest employees want, which is why the mayor’s office has renamed the 2026 summer employment application Chicago Youth Works.

It’s more than a name change from its previous name, One Summer Chicago. Chicago Youth Works reflects the collaboration among local businesses, nonprofits, and city agencies to ensure that the needs of young workers are met.

According to city leaders, local youth themselves proposed the name change and the new program tagline: “Get Paid. Get Skilled. Get Ahead.” They also played a significant role in the review and decision-making process on the initiative’s new visual designs.

“Young people are Chicago’s future, and it’s on us to give them the opportunities they need and deserve,” Mayor Johnson said in a statement. “Chicago Youth Works goes beyond summer jobs. It offers real-world experience, leadership development, and a chance for young Chicagoans to make a difference in their communities.”

Chicago Summer Jobs Supported Over 31,000 Students In 2025

Under Mayor Johnson, Chicago’s youth employment opportunities have expanded. Johnson and his administration attribute this increase to more funding and the broadening of partnerships. Their efforts have contributed to a more than 55% increase in employment opportunities since Johnson took office. In 2025, employers hired 31,119 young people ages 14-24.

In 2025, across all employment partners, young employees worked more than 2.8 million hours and earned more than $30 million in wages. Over 90% of youth who completed the “youth impact survey” reported learning new work skills. Ninety-five percent said their program “helped them feel safe at work.”

“The youth of Chicago are ready for that chance to grow and succeed,” said DFSS Commissioner Angela Green. “We are deeply proud to have expanded these opportunities under the Johnson administration and to have now reimagined the City’s youth employment branding in a way that puts youth front and center and truly reflects their perspectives and creative vision.”

Applications for the 2026 summer season are open now. Youth can access the applications at ChicagoYouthWorks.org. The deadline to apply is May 29.

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