Entertainment by Shanique Yates Chick-fil-A May Soon Expand Beyond Chicken Sandwiches With Family-Friendly Streaming Platform There are currently speculations that the casual fast-food restaurant is working alongside Glassman Media to produce a family-friendly gameshow to live on the company’s streaming platform.







Chick-fil-A is taking its talents beyond the food industry with its streaming platform.

The fast-food giant will reportedly launch original content in the streaming world. Deadline reports that the company has already begun working with major production companies to create family-friendly shows within the unscripted, or reality television, space.

While the platform’s name and launch date have not been set, the source says Chick-fil-A will begin rolling out content toward the end of the year.

Since its inception in Hapeville, GA, in 1946, under its initial name, The Dwarf Grill, the casual fast-food restaurant is best known for its fried chicken sandwiches and having its doors closed on Sundays as well as meeting customers with the warm “it’s our pleasure” greeting at some point during an interaction. Today, Chick-fil-A operates more than 3,000 restaurants across the United States.

According to the source, Chick-fil-A’s foray into the entertainment industry is said to be positive for reality television, which, per Deadline, has witnessed a decline in viewership and interest in recent years. Another insider noted that this is good and excellent for the casual fast-food chain compared to branded content.

While the company isn’t the only non-entertainment brand making a foray into original content, Airbnb previously produced a documentary, Gay Chorus Deep South, aired on MTV. Ride-share company Lyft also created a game show, Lucky Lyft, hosted by Bob the Drag Queen.

There is speculation that the casual fast-food restaurant works alongside Glassman Media to produce a family-friendly gameshow on the company’s streaming platform. However, this isn’t the first time that Chick-fil-A has created content for its brand. Previously, it launched a series of short, animated films titled Stories of Evergreen Hills on its website.

Moreover, the restaurant is no stranger to branching out beyond the food service industry, with a line of children’s puzzles and games created under its Pennycake brand imprint.

RELATED CONTENT: Sisters Adamma And Adanne Ebo Sign Overall Deal With Sony Pictures TV To Create Drama, Comedy, Animation Series