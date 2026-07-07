A Lesson From The Rockefeller Playbook To Build Multigenerational Wealth

The Rockefeller mindset, which centers on creating wealth once and making it last for generations, is a strategy Chike Uzoka has been publicly urging people to adopt for years. Uzoka is a financial advisor who works with adults and youth to develop that mindset, but, more importantly, to make sure children are in the room when adults talk about money.

It’s how children learn and understand family finances. Teaching it from a biblical perspective, Uzoka told BLACK ENTERPRISE during the XCEL Summit for Men Spotlight Series that he remembers hearing an old saying: “If you don’t create ways to make money while you sleep, then you’ll work until you die.” He didn’t find that amusing. And he’s spent his career relaying that message to his clients and helping them earn money while they sleep. As we approach the 10th anniversary of the XCEL Summit for Men, Black Enterprise is repurposing an excerpt from that Spotlight interview to help young African Americans consider entrepreneurship as a path to building wealth for generations. Take a look.

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