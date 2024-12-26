News by Kandiss Edwards Deadbeat Dad Cruises Into Police Custody After Evading Child Support For 10 Years Kentucky man arrested for nonpayment of child support after disembarking cruise ship.







A Kentucky man was arrested after disembarking a cruise ship for nonpayment of child support for over 10 years.

According to WDRB, Dominic Weaver was aboard a ship docked in Miami. Miami police, working in tandem with Kentucky authorities, brought Weaver into custody. At the time of reporting, Weaver had been extradited to Kentucky to answer for the financial abandonment of his children.

Weaver owes over $100,000 in child support arrears.

Mike O’Donnell, Jefferson County District Attorney, said Weaver has a history of evading the law and avoiding consequences. The DA believes Weaver’s case is “egregious.”

“I don’t know when he left, but he fled the jurisdiction, and from the date of his sentence until today, and even today, he’s not paid one cent of child support,” O’Donnell said.

Weaver’s apprehension is due to the work of detectives employed by the Kentucky Child Support Division.

O’Connell expressed shock at the amount of child support Weaver owes. In 2021, Weaver owed $99,000 in arrears, which has only risen since.

“I think it’s somewhere in the 114 to $120,000,” O’Connell said.

The money owed is from four separate child support cases. The district attorney claims they do not always seek jail time for child support offenses. The office has tried alternative methods to encourage parents to pay what they owe. This includes listing the names of parents who are delinquent in local newspapers. The office also attempts to help delinquent parents find adequate work to pay down their debt to their children.

“Our office does everything we can to work with people that have this obligation,” O’Connell said.

“I mean everything we can, you know, to the extent of even helping find employment and do things like that.”

In 2019, Weaver was sentenced to five years probation for his nonpayment. The Kentucky district attorney’s office will seek five years of jail time.

