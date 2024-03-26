Tristan Thompson Ordered To Pay $58K In Back Child Support To Maralee Nichols

A Los Angeles court recently ordered Cleveland Cavaliers basketball player Tristan Thompson to pay Maralee Nichols back child support after he allegedly missed several payments.

According to The Sun, in court papers the media outlet has obtained, a judge has directed the professional basketball player to pay the mother of his 2-year-old son a total of $57,916. Based on the filing by Nichols, Thompson has not paid any child support payments between Sept. 15, 2023, and Jan. 31, 2024.

The Cavaliers player was in a relationship with Khloe Kardashian when news came out that he had a baby with Nichols. Their son, Theo, who is now two years old, was born in December 2021, and The Sun has stated that Thompson has yet to meet him.

Thompson has been paying a lofty amount in child support to three separate women who have given birth to his children.

Daily Mail eported that Thompson shelled out more than $120,000 monthlly for his four children. He is father to son Prince, who he shares with Jordan Craig; daughter True, and son Tatum, the two children he had with Kardashian; and Theo, his youngest son with Nichols.

Earlier this year, Thompson was suspended without pay for 25 games for violating the terms of the NBA/NBPA Anti-Drug Program by testing positive for ibutamoren and SARM LGD-4033.