Chris Brown Advises Fan NOT To Wear Red Bandanas To His Shows

Crooner Chris Brown is about to embark on a stadium world tour in June and gave some insightful advice to his fans regarding red bandanas at his shows.

The talented performer advised his fans to avoid wearing red bandanas to his concert to show support. However, he stated that another color should be selected so people won’t “get the wrong impression and promote the wrong thing!” He suggests that fans wear brown bandanas instead of the reported red some have suggested.

“I see a lot of the fans collectively telling team breezy to wear red bandannas to the concert. I would highly advise yall to NOT do that! 🤣!”

“Just get brown bandannas so yall won’t run into any problems,” he wrote. “I don’t want people to get the wrong impression and promote the wrong thing!”

“YALL KNOW IM BRIS BREEZY but WE PROMOTING POSITIVITY ON THIS TOUR ! Thank you And I love yall”

Brown recently announced he is going on a world tour: “Breezy Bowl XX Stadium World Tour.”

The tour starts in Detroit on April 19 and then heads out of the country to Europe on June 8 in Amsterdam. It is slated to end in Las Vegas on Sept. 20, with possible dates being added in between shows.

“TEAM BREEZY !!!!!TEAM BREEZY!!!TEAM BREEZY!!!!!BREEZY BOWL 20th anniversary TOUR!!!!!!!!!! CELEBRATING 20 years of CB. So excited to be able to share this moment with the world and my amazing fans. I CANT WAIT TO SEE ALL YALLS BEAUTIFUL FACES. IMA TAKE YALL THREW THESE ERAS BUT MOST IMPORTANTLY GIVE YALL MY HEART AND SOUL❤️ ( new dates for the cities that aren’t on this particular list will be added shortly)”

